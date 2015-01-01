Chelsea’s offer for Inter winger Jonathan Biabiany has been rejected, according to CM correspondent Fabrizio Romano.

Biabiany refused Chelsea bid. He doesn't want simple 6-months loan. And he's waiting for some offer from China. #transfers #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2017

We revealed that Antonio Conte was interested in Antonio Candreva last night, but that his advances were rejected by the Nerazzurri. This prompted the former Italy Coach to ask Biabiany for his services.

Our sources inform us that the French international took the night to meditate on the proposal, but preferred to remain where he was.

Palermo had already reached an agreement in principle with the Nerazzurri over a transaction, while Genoa and Atalanta were also in the race for the 28-year-old.