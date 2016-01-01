Valencia are insisting for Arsenal and Tottenham target Jeison Murillo,

Inter are opposing the move, however, after it looked to be bearing fruit. He is valued at

13 million by Inter, but sporting director Walter Sabatini isn’t sure that the Nerazzurri can find a replacement at an adequate price.

The Colombian international has been pushing for a move, and is very much wanted by Coach Marcelino, who was ironically close to joining Inter in the autumn, before they opted for Stefano Pioli.

Murillo has already spoken to Marcelino, and has been told that he will play a key role in the club.

Murillo is struggling to get starts at Inter, and is set to have an even harder task now that Milan Skriniar has been signed from Sampdoria.

The former Grenada man played 23 Serie A games last season, and has declined compared to his first year at Inter, where he impressed alongside Miranda.