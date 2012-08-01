Exclusive interview with Pellegri’s father: ‘Ibrahimovic his idol'

Genoa starlet Pietro Pellegri netted a brace in the ‘Grifone’ 2-3 loss at hands of Lazio. The 16-year-old has already scored three goals in Serie A and is imposing himself as one of the most promising and exciting prospects in Europe.



His father Marco broke into tears yesterday night after that Pietro had netted the second goal against Lazio and our reporter Marco Tripodi has managed to have an exclusive interview with the player’s father Marco.



“His Serie A debut last season was something incredible, an amazing achievement. Then he score against Roma and now he’s even gone beyond that. To score two goals for Genoa under the Curva Nord is something unbelievable. I’ve always told my son he could have done that but when something like this happen it’s difficult to believe your eyes.”



“Pietro is a die-hard Genoa fan, he’s always supported Genoa. His role model is [former Genoa captain] Marco Rossi but his idol is Zlatan Ibrahimovic.”



​Pellegri’s father is working as Genoa’s team manager and, therefore, he can’t talk about his son’s future nor about clubs interested in signing him: “The only thing that really matters is his commitment. He must keep working hard, the rest is not important.”

