11 January at 15:00Last Wednesday, I had the pleasure of speaking one on one with the iconic Stadio San Paolo announcer, Daniele 'Decibel' Bellini, to record an exclusive interview for Sempre!, the original and best SSC Napoli podcast for English supporters across the world.
In the interview, Daniele covers a range of topics about his time working for and supporting the club, including his first time working as an announcer, how he made the transition from supporter to announcer, how he prepares for matches, which players he would like to see return to the San Paolo as well as how he would celebrate if Napoli ever won the Scudetto.
Here are some exerts of the interview, brought to you in association with our friend Gennaro Episcopo at NapoliFootball.com.
On his first time at the San Paolo
"It was a very special night in 2010 against Juventus. It was a fantastic because we won. You can watch the video on my youtube channel. That was the start of my Napoli adventure."
On his journey as a Napoli fan to the official speaker
I was born a supporter. When I was young Maradona and Careca brought us the league and UEFA championship. That was the start of my love for the club. Later on I was lucky because the radio station I work for was the official radio for the club and in 2010 they needed someone to substitute the speaker for a match but from that day on I stayed on as speaker.
On his special relationship with the players
I’m Neapolitan, I live in Naples, I know the city; maybe that is why we have a good relationship. I’m a simple guy, the first supporter of the team. If they have any problems they can call me and I’m always available whenever they need me.
On his pre-match preparations
I just take care of myself and my health. I wear a scarf for my voice and dress warm if it’s cold. Nothing special.
On his feelings hearing the crowd roar back the player names to him
They love the team, the club, the shirt. They are really really special to us. In every interview I say that the club wouldn’t be the same without them. They are special to me, the guys, the club, everyone. Every Sunday is a dream for me.
On how he would celebrate a Napoli scudetto
I cannot speak about this because I’m superstitious! I don’t want to speak about it! This is my dream, to celebrate something special but I don’t know when. Maybe this year! Why not!? We’ve worked hard for this. Hopefully sooner than later.
