Exclusive - Joao Mario's proposed transfer from Inter to West Ham blocked

Joao Mario's proposed loan transfer to West Ham has been blocked yet again Calciomercato.com can reveal.



The discussions have been going on for days and were first stopped by the player himself who was not entirely convinced by moving to London to play for the Hammers. Then he agreed to let the discussions continue which allowed the clubs to agree on a loan which would cost West Ham €1,5 million with an option to make the transfer permanent, the sum of that redemption clause not decided yet.



Now the negotiations have hit new stumbling blocks, with West Ham owners feeling very reluctant to invest €1,5 million on a loan for a player that seems very reluctant to joining them and which they therefore wont want to redeem either.



The transfer is imperative for Inter who need to offload the Portuguese international in order to be able to sign another player after having secured Rafinha from Barcelona earlier today.



Right now Inter are taking a moment out to think of a new strategy before continuing talks with West Ham.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)