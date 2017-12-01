Exclusive Joe Jordan: 'Alli and Dybala are problems for Spurs and Juve'
20 December at 14:00Those who have experienced the fantastic '80s have not forgotten about Joe Jordan, the unforgettable "shark" who wore the Milan and Verona shirts in Italy. Many Milan fans may also remember his tenure as Harry Redknapp’s vice at Tottenham from 2008 to 2012. In that time, he managed to eliminate Max Allegri’s Milan and get into a brawl with, now manager, Gennaro Gattuso.
He spoke to IlBiancoNero.com about his thought’s on Serie A this year.
There are four teams that will compete for the title until the end. I am convinced that Juventus, a multiple defending champion, will triumph again thanks to the experience of the previous years compared to Napoli, Inter and Roma.
He spoke of the issues surrounding Paulo Dybala. “He is like Dele Alli, important to the plans of his club, even if now they’re in a bad way and he is not playing well. He has problems off the pitch, he is changing his agent, and is a problem for Tottenham. It’s a little like what is happening to Dybala in Juventus.
On the impeding Juve-Tottenham Champions League matchup, he offered this prediction. “Juventus, albeit slightly, is my favorite in this eighth final.”
Go to comments