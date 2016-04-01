Exclusive: Jorge Mendes pushing Diego Costa towards AC Milan
05 August at 10:00No secret Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and his striker Diego Costa are not on good terms anymore. The Italian manager has already made it clear that the Spaniard is free to leave South West London in the summer and Diego Costa is happy to do so.
Trouble is, the 28-year-old is keen to return to Atletico Madrid but the Colchoneros have been handed a transfer ban for this summer and will only be allowed to register new signings from January 2018.
AC Milan have set their sights on Diego Costa as well but the player only wants to move to Atletico Madrid.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano claims Jorge Mendes is pushing his client towards AC Milan but Diego Costa only wants to join Atletico Madrid and is ready to wait until to January in order to join his former club.
The Portuguese agent is trying to convince Diego Costa to move to AC Milan because he is on very good terms with Fassone and Mirabelli and because he believes that Diego Costa should play as much as he can in a world cup season. The striker, however, has already taken his decision. He wants to join Atletico Madrid: Jorge Mendes and AC Milan have to deal with it.
Go to comments