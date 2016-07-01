They played the Grifone on Monday night, beating them 1-0. They made the most of their visitors’ trip to finalize the details, Marotta and Paratici persuading president Enrico Preziosi.

While Inter had offered

30 million last summer, Suning told them to cut off negotiations. Juve, for thier part, have decided to accelerate now that Man City, United and especially PSG have expressed an interest.

The latter’s negotiation has pushed Juve to go all in: they are ready to spend

10m up front, and add another

20m in bonuses.

Though the two sides are still working on the details of the deal, Pellegri has never been closer to the Bianconeri.

@NicolaBalice

There is still the possibility of loaning Pellegri to Genoa until the end of this season or the next one.