Exclusive: Juve aiming to replace Lichtsteiner with Croatian star
03 January at 09:30Over the past months, Napoli has been the top suitor for Atletico Madrid right back Sime Vrsaljko. Much to their frustration, however, the Spanish club has blocked any and all offers for the Croatian international. Now, sensing an opening, Juventus are prepared to make a move for the star.
Vrsaljko has already experienced success in Serie A. His successful stints at Sassuolo and Genoa convinced Diego Simeone to target him, and his continued success adds to Juventus’ interest.
With his strong and well placed crosses, the full back has been included in the Bianconeri’s short list of players to replace Stephen Lichtsteiner, who is certainly on his way out of Torino. The Swiss international has been, all but, ignored by Max Allegri and was excluded from Juve’s Champions League push.
A 25-year-old Vrsaljko would go a long way towards solidifying the right side at Allianz Stadium, not just now, but for years to come. The main stumbling block to him wearing the famed Bianconeri shirt is Simeone and Atletico’s sporting director, Andrea Berto. However, if there’s something Juve’s own sporting director, Beppe Marotta, is known for, it’s bringing his vision to fruition.
