Exclusive: Juve and AC Milan given new hope in race for €30m Lazio star as new contract talks stall

Lazio star Keita Balde is one of the hottest commodities in Serie A as the Senegalese winger has proved to be one of the most promising wingers playing in Italy. The product of Barcelona academy has six goals and three assists in 17 games so far this season and his relationship with Lazio President Claudio Lotito is pretty poor at the moment.



Keita’s Lazio contract expires in 2018 and the player has yet to reach economic agreement with the club. If the 21-year-old fails to pen a new deal before the end of the season, he could become a free agent in 2018 which means Lazio can only sell him in the summer.



​Sources have exclusively told calciomercato.com that AC Milan representatives have already informed Lazio about their interest for Keita, suggesting that a summer bid for the former Barcelona starlet could be on the cards. Juventus, however, will also be looking for a new winger in the summer and Keita is one of the players linked with a move to the J Stadium at the end of the season.



Lazio have slapped € 30 million price-tag on the talented winger but the player’s transfer fee could be lowered if he fails to sign a new deal with his club by the end of the current campaign.

