Exclusive: Juve and Inter target Pavón applies for Italian passport

Cristian Pavón is in Italy with his entourage. He has been looking to obtain an Italian passport for several months, and the Argentine has now arrived to collect the documentation which will facilitate his transfer from Boca Juniors to Europe. Indeed, there are several big clubs interested in signing him such as Juventus and Inter.



Boca is notoriously a very expensive club at which to shop, with the 21-year-old already valued at over €20 million. At that price, neither Juve nor the Nerazzurri seem inclined to pursue their interest into something more concrete. However, without the added complication of a non-EU passport to contend with, this could change.



The Bianconeri could in fact look to do a similar deal to that which brought Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur to Turin. Boca’s high valuation makes it difficult to sign Pavón, but the fact he now possesses an Italian passport means the door is ajar for one of the world’s biggest clubs to make their move.

(Nicola Balice (@NicolaBalice))

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)