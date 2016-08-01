Exclusive: Juve and Man Utd dealt transfer blow as Uruguay star set for Atletico stay
29 July at 16:05Juventus and Manchester United are known to be long time admirers of Atletico Madrid star José Maria Gimenez. The manager of the Uruguay ace met representatives of the Old Lady last month offering the services of the talented centre-back to the Serie A giants.
Calciomercato.com, however, has exclusively learned that Atletico Madrid’s executives have informed the player’s entourage that Gimenez won’t be allowed to leave this summer.
The Colchoneros, in fact, have been handed a transfer ban for this summer window and will only be able to make new signings from January 2018.
Until that date comes, Atletico Madrid do not want to lose any jewel of their crown because, if they would, they could not sing any replacement for the first part of the season.
Gimenez has a € 60 million release clause included in his contract and his current agreement with the La Liga giants expires in 2018. Atletico Madrid are also keen to reach an agreement to extend their star’s contract.
