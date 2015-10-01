Exclusive: Juve and Milan to go head to head for exciting Serie A winger
19 May at 17:49Juventus and Milan will try to sign Lazio starlet Keita Balde at the end of the season, our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano confirms.
The Senegalese winger is one of Serie A’s most exciting players. The product of Barcelona academy has netted 15 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
He’s not willing to sign a contract extension with Lazio and, therefore, his club might be forced to sell him in the summer given that the player’s current deal with the biancocelesti expires in June 2018.
Lazio are not intentioned to lose Keita for free and could be open to sell for a fee close to € 30 million.
AC Milan director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli is a long time admirer of the 22-year-old who can either play as support striker or attacking winger. Juventus have already made contact with Lazio and with the player’s agent Roberto Calenda but there is still no agreement between the two clubs. The Serie A table leaders are not open to set up a player plus cash swap deal involving their injured starlet Marko Pjaca, calciomercato.com has also learned.
