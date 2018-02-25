Juve, Man United and Real Madrid are set to battle it our for Milinkovic-Savic
25 February at 20:35Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of the best players in this year's Italian Serie A as many big European clubs are after him. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, other than Man United and Juve, Florentino Perez's Real Madrid now also have strong interest in him. Claudio Lotito has to be happy since he won't let him go for cheap. With all of these top clubs after him, there could very well be a bidding war for Milinkovic-Savic come summer time. Lazio have been doing very well this season but the Serbian player's future is in heavy doubt as Lotito might finally decide to let him go in the summer of 2018. Nothing is granted as time will tell...
Milinkovic-Savic has appeared in 33 games for Lazio so far this season (in all competitions) as he scored 11 goal and added 3 assists so far to date. He will easily become of the world's best midfielders in years to come as he will surely cost close to 100 million euros...
