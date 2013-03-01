Juventus are set to renew their interest with Keita Balde Diao,

The Manchester United and Milan target has scored 16 goals this season in Serie A, adding three more assists.

The Bianconeri are set to hold talks with Coach Max Allegri after the Champions League final in Cardiff, and it looks like, if he is to stay (which is likely), Allegri will have a bigger say in transfers.

Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are still Number 1, but the three-year Juventus Coach will be listened to more, something that was an issue in the 2015-2016, when Allegri was asking for reinforcements he didn’t get.

The Livorno native is set to be given a bigger role, and he wants both Keita and Corentin Tolisso, but the latter is too expensive.

The Bianconeri will only go for him if the price isn’t too high, seeing as the Senegalese international’s deal will expire next summer.