Juventus have been left enchanted by Lazio youngster Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, especially after the young Serbian nailed his performance against Roma last night in the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

As Lazio beat Roma 2-0, Milinkovic contributed by opening the scoring with a fantastic effort, which capped off a move he’d begun by picking the ball up between the lines, feeding it deep to Felipe Anderson and finishing with a great run off the ball.

Savic is being compared to Paul Pogba’s early days at Juventus, where he was an expert in transition and feeding the ball. Savic is slower, but otherwise has all the class to take the ball from one end of the pitch to the other. This was exactly the kind of player Juve were missing before Max Allegri decided to change the Bianconeri’s midfield this season.

A great header of the ball, Savic is compared to Pogba also in the goals he’s scoring. He’s already got six this season.

But when Juventus set their sights on someone…

Andrea Menon, adapted by @EdoDalmonte