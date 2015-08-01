Exclusive: Juve has made contact with Man Utd defender
08 January at 12:23Despite mounting rumors, it’s becoming less likely that Matteo Darmian will move away from Old Trafford this month. However, his future at Manchester United is becoming more cloudy under Jose Mourinho.
He’s been linked with a return to Italy in recent weeks. The former-Torino right-back has seen his name connected with the likes of Napoli and Roma. Now, he’ll be seeing his name in conjunction with Juventus.
As Stephan Lichtsteiner appears to be on his way out of Allianz Stadium, questions about the Bianconeri’s right-back plans have intensified. As a result, Beppe Marotta has added Darmian to his shortlist of summer targets, if he can’t produce a minor miracle and bring him back to Torino in January.
Indeed, Juventus’ brass has already begun making contact with Darmian’s representatives to understand his situation and get a better sense of where they stand in his mind.
After making his high-profile move to England, Darmian has found himself unsettled under multiple managers at Old Trafford.
