Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is being rightly touted as one of the continent’s most promising players,

Recently linked to Manchester United, we can reveal that he still wants to join Juventus, but that the Bianconeri will face an uphill battle. In fact, the

150 million price tag that has been talked about so much may be too low!

The Juventini have, we can reveal, made enquiries over the last few weeks, but were told that the price keeps going up!

The 23-year-old has scored eleven goals in all competitions, adding eight assists and being the kind of player who can always keep the Eagles ticking.

Though he was recently coy about a move, he is at the centre of Juve’s plans, having expressed an interest in moving there last July.

The Serbian is back in action tonight against Red Bull Salzburg, having been out a month through injury.