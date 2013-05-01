Juventus are hoping to snag Lazio star Keita Balde Diao this summer, Calciomercato understand.

He is one of the many players whose deals expire in June 2018 who are being followed by Juventus, something the Bianconeri hope will keep the 21-year-old’s price down, transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano reveals.

Keita has got himself into another spot of bother of late,

Though Lazio won, this hasn’t left Coach Simone Inzaghi very happy, the gaffer insisting before the game that the Eagles “needed everyone”. Though he’s done a lot to protect his young stars, Inzaghi’s patience may have a limit.

Keita himself doesn’t get on well with the Biancocelesti, not only will he not renew his deal, but he recently walked out of a Christmas dinner when chairman Claudio Lotito was about to speak.

