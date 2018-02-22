Exclusive: Juve losing hope for signing Gimenez
09 April at 15:25Serie A giants Juventus are facing a massive roadblock as their hopes of signing Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez seem to fade away, CalcioMercato understand.
The 23-year-old Gimenez joined Atletico Madrid from Uruguayan club Danubio in the summer of 2013 and has come leaps and bounds since then. Despite that, he has not played enough for the Los Rojiblancos, having made only 15 starts and appearing five times from the bench for the club, scoring once and assisting once.
CalcioMercato can reveal that while Juventus are looking to sign the central defender, their hopes of signing the Uruguayan are fading away.
Gimenez's current deal at the club expires in the summer of 2020 and he has a release clause of about 60 million euros. Atleti are not budging from that asking price and Juventus do not want to pay that much for the defender.
The deal is close to being stalled and with Mattia Caldara set to return from his loan stint from Atalanta next season, it seems Juve may not need to sign Gimenez after all. The deal though, has become very complex.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments