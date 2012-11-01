Over the past few weeks, agent Fifa Vincenzo Morabito was directly responsible for confirming that Dries Mertens had his eyes on Juve. Between a step and a step back, between a quarrel and a provocation, the renewal issue in each case turns to Naples and by the end of the season the Belgian could sign the renewal. But that's not a real way to influence price and destination. The Mertens Renewal Treaty, in fact, has Gonzalo Higuain's transfer as a unique event and unrepeatable lesson to be memorized by Aurelio De Laurentiis who does not even want to hear (at this time) about a transfer within the Italian borders for his prime scorer.

THE RENEWAL - So, despite the clutches of the President of Naples who made it clear that Mertens had to decide everything based on his wife, he could ultimately win a deal to stay or at least not to be allowed to leave easily. The signing of a contract with a double buy-out clause is approaching: one valid only in China and one for all other foreign teams, in the hope that the right offer will arrive. There will be no chance for a 'buy now’ transfer in Italy. And even if the Tianjin millionaire train is likely to have passed (three years at 20 million per season), there are more and more interested in Mertens around Europe.

LA JUVE - In all this comes the suggestion of Juve. If Inter last summer was serious yet still failed to find the right formula to convince Naples, in recent months the Bianconero club has been able to deepen Mertens' position with his entourage by trying to figure out where they stand. The shoe fits? The Belgian poacher would be a perfect reinforcement for the Juventus 4-2-3-1 where he could play in every position from the trequartista up. But in the course of a renewal which includes a double foreign clause advantageous to the player as well. The Parthenopean club asked for and demanded the word of the Belgian in not wanting to accept proposals of direct rivals, especially Juventus. Juve thought about it, and they studied the situation at the ground level. But this time does not seem to pose the conditions to convince Mertens to leave Naples. There are too many obstacles, more cons than pros. For example, it would also be necessary to agree with De Laurentiis, a mission and negotiation that is therefore impossible. At least for now.