Exclusive: Juve make contact to sign Serie A starlets amid Arsenal and Tottenham interest

Juventus are interested in signing Sampdoria starlets Milan Skriniar, 22 and Patrik Schick,21, and have already made contact with the blucerchiati to sign both players, our Juventus reporter Nicola Balice has exclusively learned.



Skriniar has emerged as one of the most reliable centre-backs in Serie A this season having only skipped two Serie A games this season. Juventus want to close an agreement nowbut would be open to keep the player out on loan at the Marassi until 2018.



As for Schick, the 21-year-old striker is one of the most promising players Serie A could offer this season. Schick has ten goals and three assists in 28 games in all competitions and Inter are in pole position to sign him although the nerazzurri still have to decide whether to match the player’s € 25 million release clause.



​Arsenal and Tottenham have also made contact with the player’s entourage and could challenge the Serie A giants for the signing of the promising Czech Republic hit-man.