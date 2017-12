Liverpool star Emre Can is Juventus’ transfer target priority either for the January or the summer transfer window. The Germany starand at the moment there is still no agreement between the two parties. Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano reports Liverpool do not want to sell the player in the January transfer window as they want to take all the time they can to persuade the player to extend his stay at the club.Juventus are in contract with the player’s entourage and have made a decision about the possible signing of the 23-year-old.The Old Lady does want to sign Can on the cheap, that’s why she is not going to match the player’s release clause in January., if not they’d wait until the end of the season to sign him as a free agent although Manchester City are also strongly interested in the talented German midfielder.