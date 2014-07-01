Exclusive: Juve make Emre Can decision as Liverpool name January price-tag
12 December at 10:00Liverpool star Emre Can is Juventus’ transfer target priority either for the January or the summer transfer window. The Germany star will see his contract expire at the end of the season and at the moment there is still no agreement between the two parties.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano reports Liverpool do not want to sell the player in the January transfer window as they want to take all the time they can to persuade the player to extend his stay at the club. However, an offer above € 10 million could convince the Premier League giants to at least negotiate the player’s exit in the January transfer window. Juventus are in contract with the player’s entourage and have made a decision about the possible signing of the 23-year-old.
The Old Lady does want to sign Can on the cheap, that’s why she is not going to match the player’s release clause in January. Should Liverpool lower their price-tag, Juventus would make an investment to sign him, if not they’d wait until the end of the season to sign him as a free agent although Manchester City are also strongly interested in the talented German midfielder.
Go to comments