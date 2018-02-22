As the Bianconeri prepare to welcome the likes of Emre Can - or Lorenzo Pellegrini and Bryan Cristante - Fabrizio Romano writes that the likes of Claudio Marchisio and Stefano Sturaro could be on their way out. The former is getting less and less playing time, and has plenty of offers from overseas. Juve are ready to discuss his future in the summer, and are happy to let the Little Prince make a decision.

Stefano Sturaro could also be on his way out, depending on offers, while Sami Khedira may be tempted to choose another club, That said, Juve are happy to keep the German, and haven’t heard anything from him.

Another name is more surprising, however: Rodrigo Bentancur. Juventus have sent him a clear message: they’ll keep him if there’s room, but will consider a loan if there isn’t. Coach Max Allegri wants to keep the young Uruguayan, who was started in a number of key CL games this season.

Atletico Madrid are known to want him, but Juve have guaranteed Bentancur that he won’t be sold.