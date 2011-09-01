Exclusive: Juve meet agent of exciting Serie A winger but AC Milan still in race to sign him

Juventus have made contact with the agent of Lazio star Keita Balde ahead of a possible summer move, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. Our transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano claims the Old Lady have had a new meeting with the representative of the Senegalese footballer whose contract with the biancocelesti expires in 2018.



The exciting winger does not want to sign a new deal and several big clubs have shown their interest in signing the 22-year-old who has 13 goals in 30 appearances so far this season.



The Champions League semifinalists have made crystal clear that Keita is one of their summer priorities butAC Milan are also interested in signing the product of Barcelona academy. Despite Juventus’ talks with the player’s agent, in fact, the rossoneri are still in race to sign him as executives of AC Milan are on very good terms with Lazio.



Keita will probably leave Lazio at the end of the season as the biancocelesti would run the risk to lose him as a free agent in summer 2018. Manchester United had also scouted the 22-year-old in the past.

