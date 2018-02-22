Exclusive: Juve reject PSG enquiry about the heir to Buffon’s throne
16 March at 16:40Calciomercato.com understands that Paris Saint-Germain recently enquired about the availability of Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Les Parisiens are looking to strengthen in that department at the end of the season, as many key figures at the club remain in doubt over Alphonse Areola’s long-term suitability for the role.
Sporting director Antero Henrique has therefore begun the process of identifying potential targets and it would seem the Poland international is one of several names under consideration.
However, Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici view the former Arsenal man as an integral part of the club’s future and have no intention of allowing him to leave. Indeed, it is hoped he will stick around in Turin long enough to become the long-term heir to Gianluigi Buffon.
Henrique and his colleagues have therefore switched their attention towards the likes of Jan Oblak, Alisson and Gianluigi Donnarumma in the hope of luring a top class ‘keeper to the French capital.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
