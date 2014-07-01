Exclusive: Juve rejected Renato Sanches before Swansea move
30 November at 17:40Renato Sanches has been a disappointment so far, but he could have gone to either Milan or Juventus this summer.
In fact, for all the talk linking the Swansea flop to Milan, Fabrizio Romano reveals that the Portuguese international was initially offered to Juventus, who didn’t want to spend the €35 million they’d eventually need to fork out in his loan-to-buy deal with Bayern Munich.
Sanches had been willing to move to Milan, who weren’t able to agree with Bayern over the same sum.
Eventually Swansea, who are managed by former Ancelotti assistant Paul Clement, picked up the former Benfica youngster. Renato had exploded onto the scene as a youngster two seasons ago, going from the Eagles’ academy to scoring goals for his country at the European Championships in barely a year.
Yet his €40 million (plus plenty of bonuses) move to Bayern has been a flop, and so has his loan in Wales.
