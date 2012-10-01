Juventus have cooled off Corentin Tolisso, we can exclusively reveal.

The Arsenal and Inter target is considered to be too expensive by the Bianconeri, with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas raising the price to the

45-50 million region.

Juventus have long been enamoured with the Lyon star, with scouting giving the thumbs up alongside Coach Max Allegri, who sees the 22-year-old as the ideal player to inject some dynamism into his midfield.

There are, however, also doubts about which formation Juve would use if they nabbed Tolisso, who jilted Napoli last summer when a 35 million deal looked to have been agreed.

Tolisso himself has already agreed to move to Juventus, but the price has seen the Bianconeri back down.

They’re still keeping an eye on their man, but they’ll wait for the price to go down. It’s hard to see how, as Tolisso has scored 14 goals in all comps this season, adding six assists.

@FabrizioRomano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte