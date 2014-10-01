Exclusive: Juve star set to snub MLS move
06 May at 13:10Juventus are in the form of their lives as the Serie A giants are the only European club still in race to win the treble. The Old Lady is enjoying a nine point lead over AS Roma with just four games to go and has already qualified for the Coppa Italia final.
In addition to that, Juventus will play the Champions League semi-finals second leg against Monaco at home next week after beating the Ligue1 table leaders for 2-0 three days ago.
One of the cornerstones of this Juventus side is Germany star Sami Khedira who has recently turned 30 and has also received several offers from MLS clubs, according to various reports in Italy.
Calciomercato.com, however, has exclusively learned that the player is set to snub a move to the MLS in the summer as he wants to play for Juventus for one more year at least.
Juventus also do not want to lose the experienced midfielder and may offer him a contract extension at the end of the season. Khedira’s current deal expires in 2019 and the player’s agent has already scheduled a meeting with the bianconeri executives.
