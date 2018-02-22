Exclusive: Juve still in pole position for Can, but fear losing
03 April at 19:00CalcioMercato can exclusively report that while Serie A giants Juventus are still much confident of signing Emre Can from Liverpool, they fear losing out to the competition from the other big clubs.
The 24-year-old Can has been strongly linked with a move to Juventus over the last few months and has been a vital cog in the wheel for Liverpool too. The Germany international has scored three times in the Premier League, assisting four times and he has played a vital role in taking the Reds upto third in the table.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that while Juventus are still in pole position to sign Can and are confident of getting the deal done, they have now begun to fear competition from clubs like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City.
The deal for Can is still close to being done with all the paperwork done, bar the final agreement and it is believed that the midfielder will earn five million euros and his contract will last for five years. Despite that, Can hasn't signed the final agreement in the deal, paving way for attention from Bayern, PSG, Real and City.
Juventus are aware of how the other big clubs have crept in and now fear if this could be a repeat of what happened with Axel Witsel.
