Serie A Juventus are weighing up the idea of signing Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes, CalcioMercato exclusively understand.

Gomes is currently 17 and despite being very young, the Englishman made a debut for Manchester United in the last game of the Premier League last season against Crystal Palace. The youngster impressed during England’s triumph in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India in October.

Gomes hasn’t penned a professional contract at Old Trafford yet, with Jose Mourinho of the opinion that winger is a future superstar. Juventus can sign him for free before he pens a professional contract and have already enquired about his contractual situation at Manchester United.

The Old Lady will approach to sign him if only he expresses his desire to leave or is willing to leave Old Trafford, with the relationship between both clubs very healthy as things stand.

Juventus though, aren’t the only club to be after Gomes, with Borussia Dortmund also interested in acquiring his services. United are very much interested in handing him a contract, with talks set to start in the near future.

