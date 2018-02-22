Exclusive: Juve to open talks for €100m Real and Man Utd target
21 April at 21:30CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Juventus are set to open talks with Lazio over a move for midfield superstar Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Serie A over the last two seasons because of his performances at Lazio. This season, the Spain-born Serbian has been a pivotal part of the Lazio side, scoring nine times and assisting twice in 30 appearances.
CalcioMercato's Nicola Balice believes that Juventus are set to hold talks with Lazio next week and Milinkovic-Savic is set to be one of the main topics of discussion during it.
While relations between Giuseppe Marotta and Igli Tare aren't good, the meeting is likely to lighten it up and talks regarding Milinkovic-Savic will be held. Not just that though, Lazio too will look to open talks with some Juventus players that they have already drawn links with
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
