Exclusive: Juve want to lower price-tag for Man Utd defender
09 May at 18:40Juventus have been working towards the idea of signing Manchester United defender Matteo Darmain for several months now and the Turin club remain hopeful to sign him this summer.
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is a priority target in the midfield for the Old Lady. Calciomercato.com can reveal the negotiations between the two clubs are at the advanced stage and the former Torino player has already given a green light in joining the Bianconeri.
Only thing now needs to be done is for Juventus to agree a fee with Manchester United. Jose Mourinho’s side have slapped a €20 million price tag. However, Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are working to reduce Darmian’s price to half, which could be €10 million plus bonuses.
It should be seen whether Manchester United will accept Juventus reduced price. Either way, the Serie A club must have patience as Darmian is really close to returning to Italy.
