Exclusive: Juve withdraw from race to sign Inter, AC Milan and Liverpool target
22 April at 11:20Calciomercato.com journalist Fabrizio Romano understands that Cagliari midfielder Nicolò Barella is no longer one of Juventus’ main targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The Rossoblu starlet is enjoying another excellent season and is on the radar of several top clubs across Europe. Indeed, president Tommaso Giulini values him at over €20 million, with Ligue 1 side Lyon also said to be interested in securing his services.
However, Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici have opted to switch their attention elsewhere. It is now more likely that they will look to sign either Bryan Cristante or Lorenzo Pellegrini, depending on whose characteristics they prefer.
Inter and AC Milan remain keen on the 21-year-old Sardinian, with Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti said to be an admirer of his quality and technique on the ball. Sporting director Piero Ausilio plans to reduce Giulini’s asking price by offering technical counterparts in exchange, though no final decision has yet been taken.
La Beneamata are also monitoring the situation of Kevin Strootman at Roma, as well as Nice schemer Wylan Cyprien. Of course, much will depend on whether they manage to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
