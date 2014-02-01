Exclusive: Juventus and Inter informed about new price-tag of top summer target

Juventus and Inter will be battling it out for the signing of Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi next summer. The Old Lady’s new system makes the signing of a new winger a priority for the defending Serie A champions whilst Inter’s new Chinese owners want one Italian superstar to join the team and become a symbol of the nerazzurri renaissance next season.



The signing of Berardi would match both clubs’ needs. The Italian winger snubbed a move to Juventus last summer when the bianconeri had an option to sign him for just € 25 million. Berardi, however, was scared that he would have not got enough game time and opted to stay at Sassuolo.



Now that Juventus’ option is expired, every club has the same chances to sign him and our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano has exclusively learned that Sassuolo have informed potential suitors that Berardi’s new price-tag is around € 40 million.



An agreement won’t be easy to be found as Sassuolo are one of the wealthiest Serie A clubs and Berardi is not pushing to leave the neroverdi at the end of the season.

