Exclusive: Juventus and Inter scout Man Utd and Arsenal targets

Inter want to become Juventus’ main competitors for the Serie A title next season with the nerazzurri’s new owners Suning that are willing to invest big money to sign some of the best players around Europe. Inter, for example, are being linked with big money moves for AS Roma star Kostas Manolas who is also a transfer target of Chelsea and Manchester United. Real Madrid ace James Rodriguez and Psg star Marco Verratti are also on the Serie A giants’ summer shortlist and calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that two more names must be added in the nerazzurri shopping list.



According to our sources, representatives of Inter were at Lisbon’s Estadio Da Luz yesterday night during Benfica-Porto. Inter scouts monitored the performances of Benfica’s Victor Lindelof as well as Porto’s Felipe, two of the best centre-backs playing in the Liga NOS at the moment.



​Lindelof is a long time target of Manchester United and although the Red Devils seemed close to seal his transfer this past January, Benfica have recently extended the player’s contract including a higher release clause in his contract.



Scouts of Juventus, on the other hand, scouted Arsenal target Yacine Brahimi whose versatility would be desperately needed at the J Stadium next season given that Marko Pjaca will take time to return at his highest levels after that he picked up a knee injury which would take up to six months to let up.

