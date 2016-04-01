Exclusive: Juventus and Lyon still in talks for top-class centre midfielder

Juventus are still interested in signing Lyon star Corentin Tolisso and the Old Lady is still in contact with both the French club and the player’s entourage over a possible summer move of the 22-year-old who is one of the most promising midfielders in Europe at the moment.



According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, Marotta and Paratici want to sign Tolisso regardless who their next manager will be. Massimiliano Allegri, in fact, is likely to leave the J Stadium in the summer and Juventus have yet to pick a replacement for the Italian tactician with Paulo Sousa, Diego Simeone and Luciano Spalletti in race to become the next bianconeri boss.



​Juventus offered € 40 million to sign Tolisso this past January, but Lyon did not want to sell their star during the winter transfer window. The French club’s president, however, has recently admitted that Lyon will be selling some of their stars this summer and Juventus are hopeful that they will manage to seal the transfer of the talented Frenchman.



Scouts of the Old Lady are constantly monitoring the situation and Juventus want to close a deal as soon as possible to beat competition from other European clubs interested, especially Barcelona and Arsenal.

