Exclusive: Juventus and Valencia agree deal for West Ham flop Zaza

Juventus and Valencia have found an economic agreement for the transfer of Simone Zaza, sources have told calciomercato.com. The Italian striker will arrive in Spain tonight and could undergo medical with the LaLiga side tomorrow. The former West Ham flop will move to the Mestalla on loan with an option to buy in the region of € 16-18 million.



Valencia’s option to buy becomes mandatory after Zaza’s 10th appearance with the club or whether the Spanish side manage to survive LaLiga relegation battle.

The player has yet to find economic agreement with his potential new club but his trip to Spain proves that a deal between the two parties is pretty close, so much so Zaza could undergo Valencia medical tomorrow.



The Italy International moved to West Ham on loan with option to buy last summer but the Hammers have decided to cut short his loan spell after just four months failing to make his move permanent for € 20 million. The Est-London club, however, paid € 5 million for the player’s loan last summer which means Juventus will free up more than € 20 million from the player’s sale.



