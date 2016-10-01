Contrary to reports in English newspaper The Sun, Mario Balotelli will not join Serie A giants Juventus anytime soon, CalcioMercato's Gianluca Minchiotti exclusively understands.

The former Manchester City and AC Milan man, who is now 27 years old, has impressed for Nice in the Ligue 1 this season. He has found the back of the net 12 times in the league, having appeared 16 times. In the Europa League, the Italian has scored four times in five outings.

Reports from the Sun suggest that Balotelli is close to joining the Turin based club, but CalcioMercato understand that a deal will not happen in any possible way.

The British tabloid says that Mino Raiola’s influence has played a role in helping Balotelli edge close to a move, but that is not the case. While it is true that Raiola is trying to help Balotelli in joining the club, but Juventus have been firm to say no everytime the Italian has been offered to them by the Dutch agent.

The deal will never be done and Juventus do not want the player not just because of disciplinary reasons, but because of tactical reasons as well. And the Old lady have other priorities in the market, as they look to sign a midfielder and a full-back.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)