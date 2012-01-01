Juventus are closing in on the signing of Genoa starlets Pietro Pellegri (16) and Eddy Salcedo (15). Sources have told Calciomercato.com that the bianconeri have reached a verbal agreement with Genoa.



The Serie A giants will pay € 20 million plus add-ons to sign the promising Genoa duo. Pellegri and Salcedo will remain on loan at Genoa for the next two seasons.



Inter and AC Milan had also been in talks to discuss the signing of the Italian pair and the nerazzurri were also reported to have reached an agreement with Genoa.







The Serie A giants had agreed to sign the duo for € 60 million (including add-ons) but talks between the two sides did not progress as Inter failed to put their offer on paper leaving Genoa free to negotiate the transfer of their talented starlets with other clubs.



Beppe Marotta met the players’ agent Beppe Riso in Genoa on Sunday evening just after the final whistle of Genoa-Juve. Pellegri, 16, has already netted his first Serie A goal whilst Salcedo, has one Serie A appearance. They are among the most interested footballers of Italian football right now.

