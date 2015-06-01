Juventus defender Medhi Benatia is set to leave Turin at the end of the season to join up with his former boss Rudi Garcia at Marseille.



According to Calciomercato.com’s Nicola Balice, the 29-year-old who is still on-loan at the Bianconeri from Bayern Munich will be purchased by the Old Lady for €17 million on July 3 before then being sold to the Ligue 1 side for €25 million.



The outstanding form of young Italian defender Daniele Rugani this season has limited Benatia to just 649 minutes of playing time and after his poor showing in the defeat to Genoa in November last year, the Moroccan international has slipped down the pecking order and a summer exit now seems inevitable.



Marseille boss Garcia contacted Juventus last month to find out about the players availability only to be told that he would not be on the transfer market until the summer. Now the Frenchman and one of his star players during his time in charge at Roma, are set to be reunited.