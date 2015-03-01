Atletico Madrid are not willing to let Sime Vrsaljko go, according to the latest reports, and have prevented

The former Sassuolo full-back has long been pursued by Juventus who, we can reveal, recently made a bid for him, but were rebuffed by the Colchoneros.

The Croatian was signed for xxx back in 2016, but has gone from being an influential full-back (one of the most attacking in Serie A) to a benchwarmer at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Napoli were said to be the closest to him and agent Giuseppe Riso is known to have been working towards a move to Naples.

Juventus wanted the Croatian international to succeed Stephan Lichtsteiner, and have historically been big fans of the defender.

Yet neither Juve nor Napoli will be able to ensnare the defender, as Napoli have shot them both down. Though he isn’t playing, it looks like sporting director Andrea Berta believes in him.