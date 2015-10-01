Juventus are trying to sign Brazilian Under-20 defender Lyanco, but Sao Paulo have asked for almost twice the bid, Calciomercato understand.

The Bianconeri have been watching the San Paolo defender for a number of months, and recently made an offer for him, too.

This is confirmed by Carlos Barros Silva, the Brazilian side’s president: “We’ve received an offer from Juventus, they’ve officially told us.

“Atletico Madrid have also written in with a bid. We’re ready to negotiate with both clubs in the coming days or weeks”.

Transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can reveal that Juventus’ intial offer of €5 million (bonuses included) has warranted a reply from the Tricolor, who value their man at around the €8-9 million area.

Lyanco has already made 21 Brasileirao starts, enough to warrant attention from the Bianconeri,

Lyanco actually made two appearances for Serbia’s Under-19s before switching to Brazil, whom he has represented on four occasions at the Under-20 level.

@FabrizioRomano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte