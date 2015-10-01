Exclusive: Juventus bid for Sao Paulo promise rejected, Atletico interested
15 February at 22:09Juventus are trying to sign Brazilian Under-20 defender Lyanco, but Sao Paulo have asked for almost twice the bid, Calciomercato understand.
The Bianconeri have been watching the San Paolo defender for a number of months, and recently made an offer for him, too.
This is confirmed by Carlos Barros Silva, the Brazilian side’s president: “We’ve received an offer from Juventus, they’ve officially told us.
“Atletico Madrid have also written in with a bid. We’re ready to negotiate with both clubs in the coming days or weeks”.
Transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can reveal that Juventus’ intial offer of €5 million (bonuses included) has warranted a reply from the Tricolor, who value their man at around the €8-9 million area.
Lyanco has already made 21 Brasileirao starts, enough to warrant attention from the Bianconeri, who tried to nab their man on transfer deadline day, as we wrote on January 31st.
Lyanco actually made two appearances for Serbia’s Under-19s before switching to Brazil, whom he has represented on four occasions at the Under-20 level.
@FabrizioRomano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte
