Exclusive: Juventus came closet o signing PSG star Rabiot

PSG star Adrien Rabiot has finally imposed himself as one of Europe’s most interesting midfielders as the Frenchman put down an impressing performance against Barcelona yesterday night. Rabiot had been heavily linked with a move to Serie A where AC Milan, AS Roma and Juventus tried to sign him.



According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, the Old Lady was the closest club to sign the Frenchman in the past as the Serie A giants had already reached economic agreement with the French starlet.



“Juventus came close to signing him in 2014”, Romano said.



“The player’s mum said that his son was disappointed by lack of game time at PSG and that he wanted to move to a big club. Juventus wanted to sign Rabiot in the summer but PSG rejected every offer they received. The two clubs were not on good terms because Juventus had signed Kingsley Coman as a free agent. Juventus also wanted to sign Rabiot for free as his contract would have expired in June 2015.”



“Trouble is, PSG managed to convince Rabiot to sign a new contract in October 2014 making it impossible for Juventus to sign him as a free agent the following summer.”

