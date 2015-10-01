Juventus are keeping a close eye on Joaquin Ardain, who is known as the “little Cavani” in Uruguay.

We can exclusively reveal through Fabrizio Romano that the young striker, who has also been linked to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and Porto.

The young striker was, we can reveal, offered to Juventus this summer, despite a long courtship from Fiorentina.

The 18-year-old, who scored three goals in 10 league appearances for Danubio in Uruguay last season, has since moved to Antwerp.

He is known for being a hot-head, this fascinating feature on

Beyond this, there’s another issue: he’s a non -EU player, and Juventus have had a tough time trying to get “friendly” clubs to pick him up so as to give him a taste of Serie A.

The situation looks to remain the same until January.