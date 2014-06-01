Exclusive: Juventus close to signing promising Brazilian defender

Juventus are close to signing promising Brazilian defender Lyanco, sources have exclusively told calciomercato.com. The 20-year-old defender is contracted with Sao Paulo until June 2018 and Juventus have being negotiating the player’s transfer for one month at least.



Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing the player but Juventus are understood to be leading the race to sign the Brazilian defender with Serbian passport.



Lyanco has been scouted for very long time but Juventus representatives have now decided to take some concrete steps to take him to the J Stadium at the end of the season.



The Old Lady has offered € 5 million plus add-ons and is close to reaching an agreement with the Brazilian club. The Serie A giants have yet to find economic agreement with the player’s entourage but the toughest task is definitely the agreement with Lyanco’s club.



Once the two parties agree the player’s transfer fee, Lyanco will enter transfer talks with Juventus.



