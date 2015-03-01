Exclusive: Juventus consider summer move for unhappy Bayern Munich star

No secret that Bayern Munich star Diego Costa is not happy at Bayern Munich due to lack of game time under the German’s new boss Carlo Ancelotti. The Brazilian star has barely played 1000 minutes with Bayern Munich this season but managed five goals and four assists in 20 appearances.



The 26-year-old has recently claimed that he wants have a meeting with Bayern Munich executives at the end of the season to discuss his situation at the Allianz Arena, whispering that a summer sale could be on the cards.



“I’m not completely happy here, but we’ll find a solution with the club. Football is business and Bayern Munich should only name their price with potential bidders meeting the club’s economic demands.”



Sources have exclusively told calciomercato.com that Juventus would consider a summer move for the highly rated winger should he confirm his intension to leave the club at the end of the season.



The Serie A giants will be looking for a new winger and a top-class centre midfielder in the summer transfer window and Douglas Costa could become one of Juventus’ main targets.



The Brazilian swapped Shakhtar Donetsk with Bayern Munich for € 30 million in summer 2015. A deal between the Bayern and Juventus may not be too difficult to be reached as the two clubs are on very good terms having already made some business in the past with the transfers of Arturo Vidal and Kingsley Coman who moved from J Stadium to the Allianz Arena in 2015.