Juventus are pulling out of the race for Corentin Tolisso, we can exclusively reveal.

Fabrizio Romano confirms that the Bianconeri have long chased the Lyon midfielder, seen as their priority to boost their midfield. Tolisso is also liked by Arsenal, not to mention Inter and Napoli.

What has changed so much is Tolisso’s price tag: costing only

40 million in October, the 23-year-old star is now considered to be worth

60m.



This may have something to do with president Jean-Michel Aulas, known for being a tough negotiator, as Chelsea fans who remember Florent Malouda and Mickael Essien can confirm.

It’s a pity for the Bianconeri, seeing as Coach Max Allegri - who was set to get new powers in his deal - is a very big fan.

And to think that a price in the region of

@FabrizioRomano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte