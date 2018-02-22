Exclusive: Juventus could make moves for Ancelotti and Conte if Allegri leaves
05 May at 09:45Serie A giants Juventus could look to make moves for former Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti and their former manager Antonio Conte, if Massimiliano Allegri does decide to leave the club at the end of the season.
Allegri joined Juventus at the club's boss in the summer of 2014 after Antonio Conte has resigned from the club. Since then, the Old Lady have won the Scudetto all the three times and are on course to win the crown for the fourth consecutive under the Italian and for the record seventh consecutive time too. The club tops the Serie A charts, four points clear of second-placed Napoli.
CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Juventus can look at bringing back either Conte or Carlo Ancelotti, if Allegri does decide to leave.
While Allegri did talk in his press conference about the fact that he's focused on the league finale and the Coppa Italia, he is set to have a meeting about his future with Andrea Agnelli and Beppe Marotta, following which he can announce his desire to leave.
If he does leave though, Juventus will reflect on bringing Ancelotti back to the club and it will be his second stint at Turin after he left in 2001. Ancelotti has been told to be waiting for the right call after he was sacked by Bayern Munich and reports have suggestive of contact between Juve and the Italian.
As far as Conte goes, Juventus feel that appointing the current Chelsea boss will be some coup for them.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandeey17)
