Juventus have handed Leon Goretzka an ultimatum, we can exclusively reveal through transfer market gossip guy Fabrizio Romano.

The Old Lady is, we can confirm, still doing her utmost to work the Emre Can front, with repeated contacts between the two sides.

But with Goretzka the situation sounds too complicated: though the German Under 21 star fits the profile of a player whose expiring deal make shim an ideal target, too many teams are sniffing after him.

Liverpool is one, Bayern also like him, while Arsenal have reportedly been meeting his people to force an early January move so as to blow off the competition.

For Juve in recent days, the message has been clear: they Iike the German, who can play across the whole defence, but they won't get drawn into an auction.

The Old Lady doesn't want to get diddled around: either the Schalke kid goes exclusive immediately, or Juve are out.